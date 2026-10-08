Saudia plane heavily damaged at Riyadh airport, sources say

A ​commercial plane ​belonging to state-owned ‌Saudi Arabian ​Airlines (Saudia) was heavily damaged by ‌fire while parked at a terminal in Riyadh airport on Thursday, ‌three people briefed on the ‌matter said, attributing the damage to either shrapnel or a direct ⁠hit ​by ⁠a projectile. The sources said that the ⁠plane was believed to be ​empty of passengers at the ⁠time, but could not rule out ⁠any ​injuries as a result of the incident.

Saudi Arabia's ⁠government media office, its civil aviation authority ⁠and ⁠Saudia Airlines did not respond to emailed requests ‌for ‌comment. (Editing by ​Jan Harvey)