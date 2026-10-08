Saudia plane heavily damaged at Riyadh airport, sources say
A commercial plane belonging to state-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) was heavily damaged by fire while parked at a terminal in Riyadh airport on Thursday, three people briefed on the matter said, attributing the damage to either shrapnel or a direct hit by a projectile. The sources said that the plane was believed to be empty of passengers at the time, but could not rule out any injuries as a result of the incident.
Saudi Arabia's government media office, its civil aviation authority and Saudia Airlines did not respond to emailed requests for comment. (Editing by Jan Harvey)