Two men arrested after breaking into UK airbase used by US, counter-terrorism police say

British counter-terrorism police are investigating after two Latvian men were arrested inside a Royal Air Force base used by US personnel, authorities said on Thursday. The arrests come weeks ‌after a suspected plot targeting another British airbase used by the US military raised concerns about security at military sites across Britain.

Police said there was nothing so far to suggest the incident at RAF Molesworth in eastern England was linked to the suspected plot against RAF Fairford in western England, which has been used ‌by the US military to launch missions against Iran. The men were discovered after Ministry of Defence Police found an abandoned vehicle during a ‌security patrol at RAF Molesworth, about 100 km (60 miles) north of London, and raised the alarm.

Subsequent checks uncovered a small breach in the perimeter fence and the two men, aged 32 and 36, were arrested inside the base. They were initially arrested on suspicion of trespassing on a prohibited site and criminal damage, before being re-arrested on suspicion of "entering a prohibited place for a purpose prejudicial ⁠to the ​UK" under the National Security Act ⁠2023.

'HIGHLY VIGILANT' RAF Molesworth is used by US personnel and hosts intelligence analysis and command operations, as well as a NATO intelligence centre. It is not used for flying operations.

Last month, ⁠several men were arrested over a suspected plot to attack RAF Fairford, 90 miles (145 km) west of London. The British government has linked the suspected plot to Iran, which denied ​any involvement. The incident raised concerns over security at Britain's military bases, particularly those used by US forces. The US said on Monday that ⁠a threat linked to Iran had prompted the removal of its bombers from Fairford.

"We're very aware of the recent heightened interest and concern around military sites, but at this stage there is nothing ⁠to ​suggest this incident is connected to the events at RAF Fairford last week," Helen Flanagan, head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said in a statement. Police said both men were resident in Britain and that officers were searching two addresses in the area around Peterborough, a nearby city.

Bomb disposal officers checked ⁠the abandoned vehicle but found nothing of concern, police said. "We are highly vigilant about potential threats to our military sites and work closely with the ⁠police to keep them secure," defence minister ⁠Wes Streeting said in a post on X.

A US Air Force spokesperson said they appreciated the swift response and support from local law enforcement. "We remain in close coordination with our UK partners to help ensure the safety ‌and security of both ‌our military and local communities," the spokesperson added.