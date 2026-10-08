Germany quitting Franco-German tank project, says head of French armed forces
Germany has decided to quit the Franco-German tank project MCGS, said Fabien Mandon, who is the head of the French armed forces, at a parliamentary committee hearing on Thursday. "The results of MCGS are not good. We have noted that the Germans have decided to drop out of the project," said Mandon.
Berlin and Paris had agreed in 2017 to work on the Franco-German Main Ground Combat System (MGCS) tank to succeed the German Leopard 2 and the French Leclerc, but the project has been marred by delays.