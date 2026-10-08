Germany quitting Franco-German tank project, says head of French armed forces

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2026 23:56 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 23:56 IST
Germany quitting Franco-German tank project, says head of French armed forces

​Germany has ​decided ‌to quit the Franco-German ​tank project MCGS, said ‌Fabien Mandon, who is the head of the French armed forces, ‌at a parliamentary committee hearing ‌on Thursday. "The results of MCGS are not good. We have ⁠noted ​that ⁠the Germans have decided to drop out ⁠of the project," said Mandon.

Berlin ​and Paris had agreed in ⁠2017 to work on the Franco-German ⁠Main ​Ground Combat System (MGCS) tank to succeed the German ⁠Leopard 2 and the French Leclerc, ⁠but ⁠the project has been marred by delays.

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