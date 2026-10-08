Republican US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson told Fox ​News he does not know if he will ​remain in politics if his party ‌loses ​control of the chamber in next month's congressional election even as he insisted his focus was on protecting the party's majority. "Heaven forbid, if we lose this ‌majority or whatever, I don't know what my next chapter of life is,” the Louisiana lawmaker told Fox News.

Johnson has repeatedly predicted that Republicans would defy history and grow their House majority in the upcoming election. But he has on occasion ‌held out the possibility of a Republican loss in efforts to raise money and turnout, predicting that ‌a Democratic majority would mean another Trump impeachment. The latest comments appeared to be his public acknowledgment that his caucus could face defeat in November.

"If God moves on our hearts and says we should, you know, go back to my hometown of Shreveport and start a ⁠lawn business, I'll ​do that with equal ⁠fervor. I mean, I just want to be of my highest and best use ... to God and to my country,” Johnson said, Fox News ⁠reporter Aishah Hasnie said on X. His comments come as US voters are already heading to the polls in a number ​of states to vote early ahead of the November 3 election day, with rising prices and the ⁠Iran war looming large as Americans weigh Republicans' grip on Congress and fellow Republican Donald Trump in the White House.

Reuters/Ipsos polling shows 44% of ⁠registered ​voters saying they would vote for Democrats while 37% say they would vote for Republicans and 13% undecided. Nearly two-thirds of US adults nationwide, or 65%, said they disapprove of Trump's term since taking office for a ⁠second time in January 2025, compared to 32% who said they approve. Johnson said he was not to blame ⁠if Republicans lose their legislative majority, ⁠telling Fox: "If we lose the House, it will be because the people were misled."

"I'm traveling nonstop,” added Johnson, who scheduled the House to be in recess until after ‌the election. Trump ‌has also begun campaign-trail rallies.