Witkoff, Kushner to meet Ukrainians in Miami on Friday, says US source

US ​envoys Steve Witkoff and ‌Jared Kushner ​will meet Ukrainian representatives on Friday in Miami to discuss new ideas ‌and proposals for addressing the war in Ukraine, an American source familiar with the plan said on Thursday. Earlier on Thursday, US Secretary ‌of State Marco Rubio said the conflict was at a ‌dangerous stalemate. President Donald Trump this week said he planned to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone soon.

The source said Witkoff ⁠and ​Kushner would ⁠hold a working session with the Ukrainians to discuss "new ideas and proposals that American ⁠negotiators began developing with the Russians and Ukrainians during their recent ​visit to the region". The meeting will include representatives ⁠from the White House National Security Council and US Treasury Department, the source ⁠said.

The ​American negotiators also invited national security advisors from the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, as well as officials from ⁠NATO and the European Union. They are expected to discuss proposals ⁠for security guarantees ⁠for Ukraine, a post-war prosperity plan, and other aspects of the conflict, the source said.