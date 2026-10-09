Kenya says tests on suspected Ebola case come back negative

Preliminary laboratory results on a ​sample from a Kenyan ​patient who was ‌suspected of having ​Ebola have come back negative, the governor of the county where he is ‌being treated said on Thursday. Kenya reported its first-ever Ebola case on Tuesday after a citizen who had travelled from Democratic Republic of ‌Congo died of the virus in Nairobi.

There were fears the patient ‌being treated in Wajir County could be the second case. Below are more details: