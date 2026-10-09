Trump says comment that Iran could 'take out' Los Angeles was misinterpreted

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2026 01:19 IST | Created: 09-10-2026 01:19 IST
Trump says comment that Iran could 'take out' Los Angeles was misinterpreted

US President Donald Trump on ​Thursday said comments he made that ​Iran could "take out" ‌California cities had ​been misinterpreted and that he was instead referring to the need for people to tolerate ‌higher gas prices. Trump made the remarks at a political rally in Nebraska on Monday as he spoke about Americans' wartime economic sacrifices.

"Remember, with the ‌war, it's just artificial, it's a little bit high, it's a ‌small price to pay," he said then. "It's a small price to pay for keeping the world safe, for keeping our country safe. They could take out a city. ⁠Let 'em ​take out Los Angeles, ⁠let 'em take out San Diego. This is a very small price to pay, and ⁠it's going to be over with very soon." California's Democratic leaders and some ​fellow Republicans quickly rebuked the remarks.

"What I was talking about was ⁠that a temporary increase in the price of Gasoline is a small price to ⁠pay ​for Iran not having a Nuclear Weapon," Trump said in a Truth Social post on Thursday. "If you want to see a big ⁠price, can you imagine what it would be like if they bombed San ⁠Diego and/or ⁠Los Angeles?" he continued, saying he loved both cities.

Trump has shrugged off cost-of-living concerns stemming from the Iran conflict ‌before.

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