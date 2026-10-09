South Korea's Lee oversees first test of a hypersonic missile

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung oversaw the country's first test-firing of a ‌domestically developed hypersonic missile, the presidential office said in a statement on Thursday. Seoul's test of a hypersonic glide vehicle, a manoeuvrable weapon that can change course during ‌flight, came days after North Korea said its leader Kim Jong Un ‌had also overseen his own test of an intermediate-range, hypersonic missile.

"Today, the first test launch of a hypersonic missile we are developing with our own technology was a success. ⁠I ​am truly proud," Lee ⁠wrote in a Facebook post. Calling it progress in "self-reliant defence", Lee said South Korea will "keep ⁠investing steadily in advanced defence technologies, including hypersonic propulsion, AI and high-powered lasers".

The South Korean ​missile is a "strategic asset" for the country, the presidential office said, ⁠adding that it was capable of striking a target by surprise with its unpredictable flight paths ⁠and ​overwhelming speed. After being briefed on the test, Lee called on missile researchers at a state-run institute to swiftly develop and deploy the missile, ⁠his office said.

Hypersonic weapons typically travel at more than five times the speed ⁠of sound, ⁠often at relatively low altitudes, with analysts noting their main feature as manoeuvrability to hit targets.