Kenya's budget deficit seen at 5.9% of GDP in 2027/28 fiscal year
Kenya's budget deficit is expected to rise to 5.9% of gross domestic product in the 2027/28 fiscal year from 5.5% in 2026/27, the finance ministry said on Friday.
Kenya's budget deficit is expected to rise to 5.9% of gross domestic product in the 2027/28 fiscal year from 5.5% in 2026/27, the finance ministry said on Friday.
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