Soccer-Everton owners open to sale of controlling stake

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2026 14:13 IST | Created: 09-10-2026 14:13 IST
Soccer-Everton owners open to sale of controlling stake

Everton's owners, The Friedkin Group (TFG), are open to ​selling a controlling stake in the ​club as part of efforts ‌to ​attract fresh investment, the Premier League club said on Friday. The announcement comes less than two years after the US-based group ‌acquired Everton from former owner Farhad Moshiri in December 2024, taking control of a club grappling with financial difficulties and a prolonged period of instability.

Since then, TFG has overseen Everton's move ‌into the Hill Dickinson Stadium and worked to improve the club's financial position. "When TFG ‌became custodians of Everton, the club faced significant financial uncertainty and challenges both on and off the pitch," the owners said in a statement.

The owners said the immediate priority had been to provide the stability, ⁠investment ​and support needed to ⁠secure the club's future, including bringing the stadium to completion. "With that foundation now safely in place, the time ⁠is right to consider the next chapter for Everton."

TFG said it would only consider proposals from ​parties it believed could build on the progress made since its takeover and ⁠added that it would continue to support the club on and off the pitch throughout the process. TFG's decision ⁠follows ​a summer transfer window that, according to British media reports, drew criticism from supporters. Everton generated significant income through player sales but made only limited additions to their ⁠squad before the deadline.

TFG, which also owns Italian club AS Roma and French side AS ⁠Cannes, said it ⁠had retained investment bank Moelis & Company to advise on the process. The group and Everton said they would make no further comment while ‌the process was ‌under way.

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