World economic growth to slow to 2.6% in 2026, UN trade body says

Global economic growth will likely slow to 2.6% ​in 2026, down from 2.9% ​last year, as the energy shock ‌from the ​crisis in the Middle East is putting the global economy to the test, the United Nations agency for trade ‌and development said on Friday. Trade in goods and services is expected to expand by 4% in constant prices, after global trade reached a record $35 trillion in 2025, but the projected rise ‌is driven by higher energy prices, UNCTAD said in its trade and development ‌report.

Here are more details: