Russia's Yandex says 'not easy' to keep services running after Ukrainian drone attacks

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2026 14:32 IST | Created: 09-10-2026 14:32 IST
Russia's Yandex says 'not easy' to keep services running after Ukrainian drone attacks

​Russian technology ​and AI company ‌Yandex said ​on Friday that it was ‌facing a challenge to maintain services after Ukrainian drone attacks on ‌two of its data centres. "Our teams ‌are working day and night to do everything possible to keep ⁠services ​running ⁠and to help those affected by the ⁠incident. Right now this is ​our most important task, but unfortunately ⁠it is not an easy one," ⁠the ​company said in a statement.

Yandex said it was very ⁠difficult to estimate how long ⁠it would ⁠take to restore the damaged equipment.

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