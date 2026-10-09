Russia's Yandex says 'not easy' to keep services running after Ukrainian drone attacks
Russian technology and AI company Yandex said on Friday that it was facing a challenge to maintain services after Ukrainian drone attacks on two of its data centres. "Our teams are working day and night to do everything possible to keep services running and to help those affected by the incident. Right now this is our most important task, but unfortunately it is not an easy one," the company said in a statement.
Yandex said it was very difficult to estimate how long it would take to restore the damaged equipment.