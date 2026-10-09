India rejects monopoly claim after Musk accuses Ambani of blocking Starlink launch

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 09-10-2026 17:57 IST
India rejects monopoly claim after Musk accuses Ambani of blocking Starlink launch

India's telecom minister said on Friday ​the country does not ​allow monopolies in any sector, ‌pushing back ​after Elon Musk suggested billionaire Mukesh Ambani was using political influence to block Starlink's launch in the ‌country. "India does not allow a monopoly in any sector," telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said at a media briefing on Friday, addressing Musk's remarks.

Musk's SpaceX unit is ‌seeking entry into a telecom market with more than a billion ‌internet users, currently dominated by the mobile networks of Ambani's Reliance Jio and Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel. "Is Ambani the real boss of India?", Musk wrote on X on Thursday, questioning ⁠why Starlink ​still lacked a ⁠license despite what he said were years of compliance with Indian requirements. He provided no ⁠evidence against Ambani.

Ambani's Reliance Jio did not respond to a request for comments on ​Musk's remarks. A four-year wait to launch Starlink's satellite internet services in India ⁠has sparked heated exchanges online over business influence and regulatory delays, with Musk targeting Ambani ⁠and ​the political opposition joining the row.

While Starlink has already secured a licence to operate in India, a commercial launch still requires it ⁠to meet security compliance conditions and receive a spectrum assignment. The government said on ⁠Thursday that all ⁠three licensed satellite operators including Starlink were at broadly the same regulatory stage, calling suggestions of an unfair or discriminatory ‌process "baseless and ‌misconceived".

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