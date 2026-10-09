Nobel winner Pillay says attacks on international law risk return to rule by power
Nobel Peace Prize winner Navi Pillay, a former ICC judge, warned on Friday that mounting political attacks on international law risked returning the world to a system in which "power rather than law determines whose suffering matters."
"This award strengthens my conviction that we must stand together in defence of the rule of law, in defence of independent courts, and an international legal order based on principle," said Pillay in a statement in Nuremberg, Germany, after receiving news that she had won the prize.