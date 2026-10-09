Nobel winner Pillay says attacks on international law risk return to rule by power

​Nobel ​Peace Prize ‌winner Navi Pillay, ​a former ICC judge, ‌warned on Friday that mounting political attacks on international law risked ‌returning the world to a ‌system in which "power rather than law determines whose suffering matters."

"This award ⁠strengthens ​my ⁠conviction that we must stand together ⁠in defence of the rule ​of law, in defence ⁠of independent courts, and an international ⁠legal ​order based on principle," said Pillay in a ⁠statement in Nuremberg, Germany, after receiving ⁠news ⁠that she had won the prize.