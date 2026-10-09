Cricket-South Africa's Nortje repays selectors with key wickets in first Australia test

South Africa fast bowler Anrich Nortje ​returned after almost four years away from first-class ​cricket to take two wickets in the ‌space ​of three balls as the hosts held the upper hand over Australia at tea on the opening day of the first test on Friday. Australia were 149–6 with Matt ‌Renshaw 32 not out and captain Pat Cummins on nine at the end of the second session, having won the toss and decided to bat on a hot and humid day at Kingsmead.

Nortje had not played since March 2023 as persistent ‌injury and a priority placed on the T20 format kept him away from red-ball cricket but he justified South ‌Africa’s decision to recall him with a fiery spell after lunch that left the tourists teetering. Captain Temba Bavuma predicted Nortje could provide “X-factor” and the 32-year-old did as much in having Alex Carey caught at second slip off a fuller delivery that clocked in at 143 kph.

Two balls ⁠later, Beau ​Webster was out caught behind ⁠to see Australia fall to 124–6. Nortje’s fortunes contrasted with those of Australian cancer survivor Nic Maddinson, also making a comeback, but who failed to ⁠score.

The 34-year-old, a surprise choice to open, survived 33 balls without scoring before Marco Jansen bowled him to end a remarkable return ​following his battle with cancer last year. It was Maddinson’s first test appearance in almost a decade, having not ⁠played first-class cricket for 18 months as he fought testicular cancer that had spread to his lungs.

Australia counter-attacked after Travis Head (9) and Maddinson went ⁠early, ​with Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith putting together a 60-run partnership for the third wicket before Wiaan Mulder trapped Labuschagne lbw for 37 with the last ball before lunch. Smith scored 25 on his first test appearance in South ⁠Africa since the 2018 tour that led to his one-year ban for his role in the ball-tampering scandal known ⁠as "Sandpapergate".

Smith walked to the crease ⁠without any noticeable heckling from the sparse crowd and quickly set about speeding up the scoring, with two sixes when spinner Keshav Maharaj was introduced to the home attack. However, Smith ‌was dismissed in ‌the first over after lunch.