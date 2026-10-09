Baltic countries seek EU ban on Russian grain transit

Lithuania, ​Latvia and Estonia proposed a ‌European Union ​ban on Friday on Russian grain exports through the bloc in a letter addressed to European ‌Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The Baltic states are seeking to end shipments of Russian grain through their ports after Moscow ‌stepped up the transits in response to attacks by Ukraine on its ‌Black Sea ports, with Estonia last week announcing the first ban.