Nobel win for Pillay is a tribute to those upholding international law, Guterres says

​The United ​Nations Secretary General ‌Antonio Guterres ​congratulated Navi Pillay on her ‌Nobel Peace Prize win on Friday, calling it a tribute to ‌all those working to uphold and ‌defend international law. "...She has shown that the force of law ⁠must ​prevail ⁠over the law of force and that ⁠defending human rights is the ​surest safeguard against injustice," he said ⁠on X.

"Today's prize is a tribute ⁠to ​all those working to uphold and defend international law, ⁠the rule of law and ⁠human ⁠rights, and secure peace, justice and human dignity."