Nobel win for Pillay is a tribute to those upholding international law, Guterres says
The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres congratulated Navi Pillay on her Nobel Peace Prize win on Friday, calling it a tribute to all those working to uphold and defend international law. "...She has shown that the force of law must prevail over the law of force and that defending human rights is the surest safeguard against injustice," he said on X.
"Today's prize is a tribute to all those working to uphold and defend international law, the rule of law and human rights, and secure peace, justice and human dignity."