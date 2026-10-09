German auto industry group cautiously welcomes EU-China trade deal

​A deal ​between the ‌European Union and ​China to cap imports of ‌Chinese plug-in hybrids is a positive sign but it is too early ‌to say whether this will ‌help address unfair competition, the VDA German auto industry association said on Friday.

"The ⁠VDA ​expressly ⁠welcomes all progress that helps reduce trade ⁠tensions and create a reliable framework ​for businesses," VDA President Hildegard said ⁠in a statement. "However, a final assessment of ⁠the ​agreements will only be possible once the specific details, ⁠framework conditions, and implications for the automotive ⁠industry ⁠are known in detail."