Police official killed in roadside bombing in southeast Iran, Fars news agency says
A provincial police official was killed in a roadside bombing on Friday in southeastern Iran, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.
The police official had been travelling near Zahedan, capital of the impoverished Sistan-Baluchistan province, which borders Pakistan and Afghanistan and is a drug trafficking route. The incident follows clashes between security forces and armed groups including Sunni militants and separatists.