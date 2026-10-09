​A provincial ‌police official was ​killed in a ‌roadside bombing on Friday in southeastern Iran, the ‌semi-official Fars news ‌agency reported.

The police official had been travelling ⁠near ​Zahedan, capital ⁠of the impoverished Sistan-Baluchistan ⁠province, which borders Pakistan ​and Afghanistan and is ⁠a drug trafficking route. The ⁠incident ​follows clashes between security forces ⁠and armed groups including Sunni ⁠militants ⁠and separatists.