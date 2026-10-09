Patel says FBI has arrested another person tied to ShinyHunters hackers

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 09-10-2026 20:46 IST
Patel says FBI has arrested another person tied to ShinyHunters hackers

FBI ‌Director Kash ​Patel said on Friday the bureau has arrested another person tied to the ShinyHunters ‌hacking group.

In a post on X, Patel said, "Our agents in the field have arrested another suspected co-conspirator of the ShinyHunters group," whom ‌he said was believed to be responsible for the recent ‌break-in at the FBI jobs site that has exposed a wide swathe of sensitive employee data. Patel's statement did not provide details and the ⁠FBI ​did not immediately respond ⁠to a request for additional comment.

It is the third publicly announced ⁠arrest since news of the breach broke in late September. Dutch authorities ​earlier announced the arrest of a man identified to Reuters ⁠as Pepijn van der Stap, who had previously served a sentence for ⁠data theft. ​Reuters has also reported the arrest of Saif al-Din Khader, a teenager in Jordan who was alleged to ⁠be a key ShinyHunters member. Patel said, "We will continue to work closely with ⁠our partners ⁠to disrupt what’s left of the ShinyHunters group and their associates, no matter where they operate."

TRENDING

1
Record Pacific Heat Signals a Powerful El Niño, Raising Global Weather Risks in 2027

Record Pacific Heat Signals a Powerful El Niño, Raising Global Weather Risks...

Global
2
Zimbabwe’s Community Radio Teams Train to Keep Life-Saving Disaster Warnings on Air

Zimbabwe’s Community Radio Teams Train to Keep Life-Saving Disaster Warnings...

Zimbabwe
3
Suspect behind South Korea bank hacks may be 26-year-old in China, cybersecurity firm says

Suspect behind South Korea bank hacks may be 26-year-old in China, cybersecu...

Global
4
Andrew Scott's AIDS drama 'Elsinore' kicks off London Film Festival

Andrew Scott's AIDS drama 'Elsinore' kicks off London Film Festival

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Change Is Hitting Health Systems Where They Are Already Weakest

Digitalization May Narrow Income Inequality Without Directly Raising Wages

Millions of Patient Records Link Tobacco Use to Higher Odds of Golfer’s Elbow Surgery

From Coal to Cattle: Why Mongolia Needs a Structural Economic Shift to Meet Its Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026