Patel says FBI has arrested another person tied to ShinyHunters hackers
FBI Director Kash Patel said on Friday the bureau has arrested another person tied to the ShinyHunters hacking group.
In a post on X, Patel said, "Our agents in the field have arrested another suspected co-conspirator of the ShinyHunters group," whom he said was believed to be responsible for the recent break-in at the FBI jobs site that has exposed a wide swathe of sensitive employee data. Patel's statement did not provide details and the FBI did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment.
It is the third publicly announced arrest since news of the breach broke in late September. Dutch authorities earlier announced the arrest of a man identified to Reuters as Pepijn van der Stap, who had previously served a sentence for data theft. Reuters has also reported the arrest of Saif al-Din Khader, a teenager in Jordan who was alleged to be a key ShinyHunters member. Patel said, "We will continue to work closely with our partners to disrupt what’s left of the ShinyHunters group and their associates, no matter where they operate."