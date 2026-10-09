Patel says FBI has arrested another person tied to ShinyHunters hackers

FBI ‌Director Kash ​Patel said on Friday the bureau has arrested another person tied to the ShinyHunters ‌hacking group.

In a post on X, Patel said, "Our agents in the field have arrested another suspected co-conspirator of the ShinyHunters group," whom ‌he said was believed to be responsible for the recent ‌break-in at the FBI jobs site that has exposed a wide swathe of sensitive employee data. Patel's statement did not provide details and the ⁠FBI ​did not immediately respond ⁠to a request for additional comment.

It is the third publicly announced ⁠arrest since news of the breach broke in late September. Dutch authorities ​earlier announced the arrest of a man identified to Reuters ⁠as Pepijn van der Stap, who had previously served a sentence for ⁠data theft. ​Reuters has also reported the arrest of Saif al-Din Khader, a teenager in Jordan who was alleged to ⁠be a key ShinyHunters member. Patel said, "We will continue to work closely with ⁠our partners ⁠to disrupt what’s left of the ShinyHunters group and their associates, no matter where they operate."