UAE says Omani flydubai co-pilot planned suicide attack on Tel Aviv flight

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 09-10-2026 22:20 IST
UAE says Omani flydubai co-pilot planned suicide attack on Tel Aviv flight

An Omani ​flydubai co-pilot had planned ‌to seize ​a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight and crash it into a terminal ‌at Israel's Ben Gurion airport on September 30 in a suicide attack before he was thwarted by his ‌fellow pilot, the UAE attorney general said on ‌Friday, according to the state news agency.

The plan was inspired by the September 11, 2001, attacks on the US, UAE ⁠public ​prosecutors believe ⁠as a result of their investigation launched on October 1, ⁠which found the suspect had used two previous flights to ​Tel Aviv to "familiarise himself with the flight route ⁠and the airport", the state news agency WAM reported. The incident ⁠caused ​the jet to plunge 16,000 feet in 30 seconds.

The attorney general said the suspect had ⁠worked for several airlines in different countries in the past, ⁠including ⁠Oman Air and Royal Air Maroc, before joining flydubai in January 2026.

TRENDING

1
Record Pacific Heat Signals a Powerful El Niño, Raising Global Weather Risks in 2027

Record Pacific Heat Signals a Powerful El Niño, Raising Global Weather Risks...

Global
2
Zimbabwe’s Community Radio Teams Train to Keep Life-Saving Disaster Warnings on Air

Zimbabwe’s Community Radio Teams Train to Keep Life-Saving Disaster Warnings...

Zimbabwe
3
Suspect behind South Korea bank hacks may be 26-year-old in China, cybersecurity firm says

Suspect behind South Korea bank hacks may be 26-year-old in China, cybersecu...

Global
4
Andrew Scott's AIDS drama 'Elsinore' kicks off London Film Festival

Andrew Scott's AIDS drama 'Elsinore' kicks off London Film Festival

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Change Is Hitting Health Systems Where They Are Already Weakest

Digitalization May Narrow Income Inequality Without Directly Raising Wages

Millions of Patient Records Link Tobacco Use to Higher Odds of Golfer’s Elbow Surgery

From Coal to Cattle: Why Mongolia Needs a Structural Economic Shift to Meet Its Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026