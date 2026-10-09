Vance says he won't watch livestream of execution; Trump remains silent

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2026 23:28 IST | Created: 09-10-2026 23:28 IST
Vance says he won't watch livestream of execution; Trump remains silent

​US Vice President JD ‌Vance said on ​Friday that he would not watch a livestream of the military execution of the gunman who ‌killed 13 people at Fort Hood military base in 2009, while President Donald Trump has yet to comment on the Pentagon plan. "I don't know that that's actually ‌going to happen," Vance told reporters while campaigning in Ohio. "If it's ultimately livestreamed, ‌I'm not going to be watching it."

Trump said at a White House event on Friday that former Army psychiatrist Nidal Hasan would be executed by firing squad. But he has ⁠not ​commented on the ⁠livestream plan announced by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Thursday that has drawn criticism at ⁠home and abroad. Some Republican lawmakers and conservative strategists have criticized the decision. Republican US Senator ​Thom Tillis of North Carolina called the idea "beyond disgusting" in a social media ⁠post.

"Public executions are what oppressive dictatorships like Iran and Afghanistan do," said the senator, a ⁠frequent ​Trump critic who is not running for reelection. "It should not be happening in America." Hasan is set to become the first person to be executed ⁠by US military firing squad since 1945. The execution is scheduled for December 3 ⁠at the same ⁠sprawling Texas base where Hasan opened fire with a handgun in a medical facility.

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