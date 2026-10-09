Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Merion named fourth U.S. Open anchor site

The United States Golf Association named Merion Golf Club outside Philadelphia as its fourth U.S. Open "anchor site" on Thursday. The USGA previously labeled Pinehurst ​Resort in North Carolina, Oakmont Country Club in the Pittsburgh area, and Pebble Beach Golf Links in California as anchors, signaling the governing body's commitment to return ​to the fabled courses and hold U.S. Opens there regularly.

Aces star A’ja Wilson wins record fifth MVP award

Las ‌Vegas ​Aces star A'ja Wilson became the first five-time MVP in WNBA history Thursday, extending her record with another selection as the league's top player. Wilson received 65 of 74 first-place votes, becoming the first player to win three straight MVP awards. Prior to the current streak, she also won in 2020 and 2022.

Soccer-Moyes surprised Everton owners are open to sale of controlling stake

Everton manager David Moyes said on Friday he was surprised by The Friedkin Group's decision to consider selling a controlling stake in the Premier League club, ‌less than two years after the US-based outfit took over. TFG said earlier on Friday it was open to selling a controlling stake as part of efforts to attract fresh investment, less than two years after it acquired Everton from former owner Farhad Moshiri in December 2024.

Basketball-Wembanyama to French students: I hear you

France's basketball star Victor Wembanyama voiced his support on Thursday for French teenagers protesting over conditions in the country's schools. The Interior Ministry said 71,500 people took part in Thursday's demonstrations, including 24,500 in the main Paris march centred on Place de la Bastille.

Basketball-NBA, FIBA set on 2027 European competition despite Euroleague rejection

The National Basketball Association and International Basketball Federation (FIBA) say they remain committed to building a league in Europe despite the Euroleague having turned down ‌their collaboration offer at a shareholders' assembly on Tuesday. The future of European basketball is in the balance, with the NBA saying it is keen to move forward with its NBA Europe project in 2027 whether a deal is reached or not.

Jets rule out RB Breece Hall (quad), WR Adonai Mitchell (finger)

The skidding New York Jets will ‌once again be without running back Breece Hall and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell on Sunday. On Friday, the Jets (1-3) ruled out both starters for Sunday's home game against the streaking Cleveland Browns (3-1).

Report: Iowa QB Jeremy Hecklinski to start vs. Washington

Iowa quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski will start Friday's Big Ten Conference game against Washington in Seattle, ESPN reported. Hecklinski, a third-year player who transferred from Wake Forest, will be making his first collegiate start. He replaced an injured Hank Brown in the second half of the No. 20 Hawkeyes' 31-14 loss to Ohio State last Saturday.

NHL roundup: Logan Stankoven's hat trick lifts Hurricanes past Canucks

Logan Stankoven posted his first career hat trick after Andrei Svechnikov scored two first-period power play goals as the Carolina Hurricanes ripped the Vancouver Canucks 7-2 on Thursday night at Raleigh, N.C. Sean Walker notched his first career four-assist game, and Shayne Gostisbehere, Jackson Blake and ⁠Taylor Hall all had ​two assists. Pyotr Kochetkov made 18 saves, helping Carolina's winning streak reach three games. The Hurricanes, ⁠who never led in their first two home games last week, scored three times on five shots on goal in the first 9 1/2 minutes.

Caitlin Clark: Racist rhetoric 'not something I stand for'

WNBA star Caitlin Clark sent a clear message to any of her fans who use "racist rhetoric or hate" to attack Indiana Fever teammate Kelsey Mitchell. "That's not something I stand for," Clark said Thursday at her end-of-season press conference. "It's never been ⁠something I've stood for. For those of you who know me, you know that's not what I'm about. That's not how I was raised. So that's really disappointing when people do that."

Soccer-UEFA chief Ceferin reverses decision to step down, seeks final term

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin will seek another term as head of European soccer's governing body, removing one of the highest-profile figures from the field of ​potential candidates to challenge Gianni Infantino for the FIFA presidency in March. Ceferin told the presidents and general secretaries of UEFA's 55 national associations in Berlin on Thursday that he would stand for a final term, reversing his previous decision to step down when his current term ends.

Sophia Wilson's hair-pulling suspension bumped to ⁠2 matches

Portland Thorns star forward Sophia Wilson's suspension for pulling an opponent's hair was extended to a second match. The NWSL announced Thursday that Wilson must sit against Bay FC on Oct. 18 and the North Carolina Courage on Oct. 23.

Knicks table contract talks for Karl-Anthony Towns, others

The New York Knicks are pausing potential contract extensions until later in the season, the team announced Friday. The news affects All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns and guards Josh ⁠Hart, Miles ​McBride and Tyler Kolek. Each is eligible for an extension and the Knicks have until June 30 to get those deals done.

NFL backs Supreme Court review in betting oversight case

The National Football League on Thursday backed New Jersey officials' request for US Supreme Court review of a dispute over whether federal regulators or states should oversee sports-related prediction-market contracts, saying the Commodity Futures Trading Commission may lack resources to adequately police sports betting. The NFL filed an amicus brief supporting the appeal, urging the court to resolve a split among lower courts over whether the CFTC or state regulators have authority over prediction markets.

Tennis-Hurkacz hands Djokovic early Shanghai exit with first win over Serb

Poland's Hubert Hurkacz beat Novak Djokovic ⁠for the first time as he dumped the four-times champion out of the Shanghai Masters with a 6-4 6-3 second-round victory on Friday. Tenth seed Djokovic arrived in Shanghai fresh from winning a record seventh China Open crown after Australia's Alex de Minaur retired with a groin injury in Tuesday's final.

CME expands sports derivatives push with baseball ⁠futures

Derivatives exchange CME said on Thursday it would launch the world's first baseball futures. Here are some ⁠more details:

NFL-Mike Ditka, Hall of Fame player and Bears coach, dies at 86

Mike Ditka, a Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end best known as the slick-haired and mustachioed head coach who led the NFL's Chicago Bears to their only Super Bowl triumph in 1986, has died. He was 86. Ditka's death was announced in a statement by his family. No cause of death was given.

Baseball-MLB pitches shorter season as salary cap fight looms

Major League Baseball proposed cutting its regular season to 154 games from 162 starting in ‌2029 during bargaining on Thursday, a plan the players' union said ‌was tied to a salary cap it firmly opposes. The proposal, which comes as the two sides negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement before the current one expires on December, would ​also expand the Division Series of the playoffs to a best-of-seven from a best-of-five affair.