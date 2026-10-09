US announces effort to disrupt hacking infrastructure run by China's Integrity Tech Group
The United States said it is seizing seven internet domains to disrupt hackers it accuses of working with Chinese IT firm Integrity Technology Group. The Justice Department said in a statement issued on Thursdaythat the domains were being used to help Chinese hackers scan and hack US and foreign critical infrastructure systems.
Integrity Tech did not respond to a request for comment. The Justice Department said the move was the second public effort to disrupt Integrity Tech’s hacking infrastructure. In September 2024, the department announced the court-authorized disruption of an Integrity Tech botnet consisting of more than 250,000 compromised consumer devices in the US and across the world.
At the time, then-FBI Director Christopher Wray said that Integrity Tech was behind a major Chinese hacking group nicknamed "Flax Typhoon" and was carrying out intelligence collection and reconnaissance functions for Beijing's security agencies. The Chinese Embassy in Washington said in a statement on Thursday that it "firmly opposes and combats hacking activities in accordance with law. China also firmly opposes spreading disinformation and making noises for political agenda."