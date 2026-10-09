US announces effort to disrupt hacking infrastructure run by China's Integrity Tech Group

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2026 23:34 IST | Created: 09-10-2026 23:34 IST
US announces effort to disrupt hacking infrastructure run by China's Integrity Tech Group

The United ‌States said ​it is seizing seven internet domains to disrupt hackers it accuses of working with ‌Chinese IT firm Integrity Technology Group. The Justice Department said in a statement issued on Thursdaythat the domains were being used to ‌help Chinese hackers scan and hack US and foreign ‌critical infrastructure systems.

Integrity Tech did not respond to a request for comment. The Justice Department said the move was the second public effort to ⁠disrupt Integrity ​Tech’s hacking ⁠infrastructure. In September 2024, the department announced the court-authorized disruption of an Integrity ⁠Tech botnet consisting of more than 250,000 compromised consumer devices in ​the US and across the world.

At the time, then-FBI Director ⁠Christopher Wray said that Integrity Tech was behind a major Chinese hacking group nicknamed "Flax ⁠Typhoon" ​and was carrying out intelligence collection and reconnaissance functions for Beijing's security agencies. The Chinese Embassy in Washington said in ⁠a statement on Thursday that it "firmly opposes and combats hacking activities in ⁠accordance with ⁠law. China also firmly opposes spreading disinformation and making noises for political agenda."

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