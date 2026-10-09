Katie ‌Zacharia, a communications ​adviser for President Donald Trump's Truth Social platform, has been offered the ‌position of White House press secretary following Karoline Leavitt's departure from the role in August, a White House official said ‌on Friday. Zacharia did not immediately respond to a request ‌for comment, but if she accepts the role, she would fill a critical role in the Trump administration before next month's midterm congressional elections.

The ⁠New ​York Times ⁠first reported the news. Zacharia briefly served as a spokesperson for the Department ⁠of Homeland Security before departing in March.

The conservative commentator is ​a senior communications adviser for Truth Social and the ⁠Trump Media & Technology Group, according to her LinkedIn page. Zacharia previously worked as ⁠a ​legal adviser for Fix California, a conservative group that aims to address what it described as "the left’s stranglehold" ⁠on state politics. The group was founded by Richard Grenell, who ⁠has served ⁠as Trump's envoy to Venezuela and is the interim president and executive director of the Kennedy ‌Center ‌in Washington.