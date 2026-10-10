Zelenskiy: Concessions allowing Russia to sell petroleum products 'is an investment in war'

Ukrainian ​President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ​criticised an ‌accord on ​Friday between the US and Russia ‌allowing Moscow to provide the US with diesel as "an investment in a ‌war that must be ended." "Gifts ‌to Putin will not bring peace or any benefit to the civilised ⁠world," ​Zelenskiy ⁠wrote on the X social media platform.

"Russia ⁠will 'repay' the diesel with further ​terror and perfidy. Allowing Russia to ⁠sell petroleum products is an investment in ⁠a ​war that must be ended, not prolonged. What ⁠is needed is real de-escalation with Russia ⁠on ⁠a reciprocal basis," Zelenskiy said.