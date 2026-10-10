Zelenskiy: Concessions allowing Russia to sell petroleum products 'is an investment in war'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticised an accord on Friday between the US and Russia allowing Moscow to provide the US with diesel as "an investment in a war that must be ended." "Gifts to Putin will not bring peace or any benefit to the civilised world," Zelenskiy wrote on the X social media platform.
"Russia will 'repay' the diesel with further terror and perfidy. Allowing Russia to sell petroleum products is an investment in a war that must be ended, not prolonged. What is needed is real de-escalation with Russia on a reciprocal basis," Zelenskiy said.