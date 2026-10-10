Britain's Northern Ireland minister says blocked parade cannot go ahead
Britain's Northern Ireland minister on Friday overturned a decision by authorities to allow a contentious Protestant parade from passing through a Catholic area following a two-week standoff that has raised tensions in the region. "The (police) Chief Constable has advised me that it would not be possible to enable the procession to happen without a major intervention which would carry an unacceptable risk of serious injury, disorder and a wider contagion effect across Northern Ireland," Minister Chris Bryant said in a statement.
"As a result, the procession cannot go ahead as it was determined."