Britain's Northern Ireland minister says blocked parade cannot go ahead

​Britain's Northern ​Ireland minister on ‌Friday overturned ​a decision by authorities to ‌allow a contentious Protestant parade from passing through a Catholic area following a ‌two-week standoff that has raised ‌tensions in the region. "The (police) Chief Constable has advised me that it would not ⁠be ​possible ⁠to enable the procession to happen ⁠without a major intervention which would carry ​an unacceptable risk of serious injury, ⁠disorder and a wider contagion effect ⁠across Northern ​Ireland," Minister Chris Bryant said in a statement.

"As ⁠a result, the procession cannot go ⁠ahead ⁠as it was determined."