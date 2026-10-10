Saudi-led coalition says it is carrying out wide-ranging operation targeting Yemen's Houthi elements, capabilities
The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said on Friday it was carrying out a wide-ranging operation targeting the elements and capabilities of the Iran-aligned Houthis, according to a statement by the coalition spokesperson.
It had destroyed 136 military targets in areas controlled by the Houthis, the spokesperson said, adding the coalition was providing round-the-clock air support to Yemeni government forces.