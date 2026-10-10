Saudi-led coalition says it is carrying out wide-ranging operation targeting Yemen's Houthi elements, capabilities

​The ​Saudi-led coalition ‌in Yemen ​said on Friday ‌it was carrying out a wide-ranging operation targeting the ‌elements and capabilities ‌of the Iran-aligned Houthis, according to a ⁠statement ​by ⁠the coalition spokesperson.

It had ⁠destroyed 136 military targets ​in areas controlled by the ⁠Houthis, the spokesperson ⁠said, ​adding the coalition was providing round-the-clock ⁠air support to Yemeni ⁠government forces.