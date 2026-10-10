'Avatar: The Last Airbender' expands with new prequel series 'Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos'

Reuters | Updated: 10-10-2026 02:12 IST | Created: 10-10-2026 02:12 IST
'Avatar: The Last Airbender' expands with new prequel series 'Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos'

The ​world of successful TV franchise "Avatar: The ​Last Airbender" is expanding ‌once again, ​with a new prequel series that will follow the story of a rebellious teenager Avatar — a ‌being who controls the elements.

Franchise co-creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko announced the animated TV series, titled "Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos," on Friday at ‌New York Comic Con, with attendees getting a first look at Kuruk ‌and his pet, Nikik. Kuruk aims to stay "one step ahead of his angry teacher, rowdy pirates, and chaotic spirits, all while helping the world in his own unique ways," ⁠said ​a statement from ⁠Skydance .

The series is set to stream on Paramount+. No release date has been announced. The ⁠Asian-inspired "Avatar: The Last Airbender" franchise follows a world divided into four elemental nations, ​where the Avatar alone can control water, fire, earth and air to ⁠maintain balance.

The original TV series has spawned two sequels, "The Legend of Korra," and "Avatar: Seven Havens." "Seven ⁠Havens" ​has been renewed for two additional seasons, the statement from Skydance said.

DiMartino and Konietzko were involved in developing a live-action adaptation of ⁠the original "Avatar" series for Netflix before parting ways with the streamer in 2020, citing "creative ⁠differences." In 2021, ⁠they teamed with Nickelodeon to launch Avatar Studios, focused on expanding the universe of the original series through new ‌films ‌and television projects.

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