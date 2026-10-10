Motorcycling-Marquez takes championship lead with Indonesian GP sprint win

Ducati's ​Marc Marquez ​seized the lead ‌in the ​championship standings on Saturday by winning the Indonesian ‌MotoGP sprint race after title rival Jorge Martin suffered potential tyre issues. In a chaotic start ‌to the sprint, polesitter Raul Fernandez and ‌Marco Bezzecchi found themselves lying in the gravel after the first turn, while Martin surged into the ⁠lead ​from ⁠the second row, with defending champion Marquez hot on ⁠his heels.

Martin quickly built up a sizeable lead ​and looked like he was coasting to ⁠victory, but he allowed Marquez through with five ⁠laps ​remaining, before going wide in his pursuit and failing to finish on ⁠the podium. Trackhouse rider Ai Ogura was second, with Fabio ⁠Di ⁠Giannantonio (VR46 Racing) taking a third-placed finish on his birthday.