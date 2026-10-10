China says Taiwan president's speech 'reveals ulterior motives'
China's Taiwan Affairs Office on Saturday condemned a speech by Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, saying it "disregards facts, distorts the truth, misleads the public, and reveals ulterior motives." In his speech, Lai "stubbornly clung to 'Taiwan independence' separatist thinking" and exaggerated the "threat from the mainland," the office said.
"There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is part of China — this is the true status quo in the Taiwan Strait," it said. Taiwan's future "can and must be decided jointly by all the Chinese people, including our compatriots in Taiwan," it also said.