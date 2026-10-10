China says Taiwan president's speech 'reveals ulterior motives'

Reuters | Updated: 10-10-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 10-10-2026 15:00 IST
China says Taiwan president's speech 'reveals ulterior motives'

​China's Taiwan ​Affairs Office on ‌Saturday condemned ​a speech by Taiwan ‌President Lai Ching-te, saying it "disregards facts, distorts the truth, misleads the public, ‌and reveals ulterior motives." In his ‌speech, Lai "stubbornly clung to 'Taiwan independence' separatist thinking" and exaggerated the "threat from the ⁠mainland," ​the ⁠office said.

"There is only one China ⁠in the world, and Taiwan ​is part of China — this ⁠is the true status quo in ⁠the ​Taiwan Strait," it said. Taiwan's future "can and must be ⁠decided jointly by all the Chinese people, ⁠including ⁠our compatriots in Taiwan," it also said.

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-AI surveillance startup Flock Safety to cut several hundred jobs amid backlash, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-AI surveillance startup Flock Safety to cut several hundred jobs a...

Global
2
US sued over plan to blast Utah canyon inscribed by 19th century 'Buffalo Soldiers,' European pioneers

US sued over plan to blast Utah canyon inscribed by 19th century 'Buffalo So...

Global
3
Trump online: A burst of anti-Somali and anti-Muslim rhetoric 

Trump online: A burst of anti-Somali and anti-Muslim rhetoric 

Global
4
Virginia county board sues to block proposed Trump triumphal arch

Virginia county board sues to block proposed Trump triumphal arch

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Change Is Hitting Health Systems Where They Are Already Weakest

Digitalization May Narrow Income Inequality Without Directly Raising Wages

Millions of Patient Records Link Tobacco Use to Higher Odds of Golfer’s Elbow Surgery

From Coal to Cattle: Why Mongolia Needs a Structural Economic Shift to Meet Its Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026