Motor racing-Verstappen wins Singapore sprint after chaotic start in wet conditions

Red ​Bull's polesitter ​Max Verstappen ‌won a ​chaotic Singapore Grand Prix sprint on ‌Saturday after the start was delayed by over 30 minutes due ‌to heavy rain while nine ‌cars retired, a record for sprint races. Mercedes' George Russell overtook Verstappen on lap ⁠one ​but ⁠the Briton crashed out on the final ⁠turn, allowing the Red Bull ​driver to retake the lead.

Verstappen took ⁠the chequered flag ahead of Ferrari's ⁠Lewis ​Hamilton and Charles Leclerc while championship leader Kimi Antonelli ⁠was gifted fourth place after the two ⁠McLarens ⁠collided on the final lap.