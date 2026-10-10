Motor racing-Singapore sprint underway after rain delay

Reuters | Updated: 10-10-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 10-10-2026 15:12 IST
Motor racing-Singapore sprint underway after rain delay

The ​start of the Singapore ‌Grand Prix ​sprint race on Saturday was delayed by half an hour due to heavy ‌rain at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. Ashower minutes before the scheduled 5 p.m. (0900 GMT) start sent fans and officials rushing for cover ‌while standing water around turns 2 and 3 forced ‌the FIA to put back the start after the medical car had assessed track conditions.

Once the standing water was cleared, the FIA said drivers would ⁠do ​two formation laps ⁠behind the safety car as teams quickly swapped out the slick tyres ⁠for intermediates. "The spray is very bad," McLaren's Oscar Piastri said on the ​team radio as the drivers did two formation laps ⁠before a standing start for the final sprint race of the season.

Red Bull's ⁠Max ​Verstappen took pole position for the sprint ahead of Mercedes driver George Russell and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. Last weekend, the ⁠Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia descended into chaos as heavy rain ⁠at the ⁠Sepang circuit triggered multiple delays and a suspended start procedure that left drivers scrambling in treacherous ‌conditions.

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