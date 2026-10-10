Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Trump says Norway has 'indelible stain' for not awarding him Nobel Peace Prize

US President Donald Trump reiterated his complaints on Friday about not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, calling it a disgraceful and embarrassing decision that had left a stain on Norway, which hosts the Nobel committee. Trump unleashed on Norway hours after the committee awarded this year's ​prize to Navi Pillay, a former International Criminal Court judge who oversaw a UN report that concluded Israel committed genocide in Gaza.

Germany's firewall against the far-right AfD feels the heat

Chancellor Friedrich Merz's warning this week that extremism was entering Germany's parliamentary system ​was the latest in a series of signs that mainstream parties' "firewall" to isolate the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has begun to buckle.

This week, at least four lawmakers from ‌mainstream parties in the eastern ​state of Saxony-Anhalt appear to have defied party orders and voted to give the AfD, which wants to restrict immigration and restore energy ties with Russia, its first regional assembly speaker.

From 'cockroach' post to protest leader: India's Dipke tests Modi government

Indian police detained on Saturday Abhijeet Dipke, the political strategist who turned a "cockroach" jibe at unemployed youth into a nationwide protest movement that helped force the resignation of a federal minister. Police met Dipke's aircraft as it landed in the capital of New Delhi ahead of a rally demanding the resignation of the election chief over accusations of voter list manipulation that critics say dropped about 130 million voters from a draft roll.

Strong Panama quake shakes nation, but avoids major destruction

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck southern Panama on Friday, damaging buildings and sending thousands into the streets, but the country appeared to escape widespread destruction ‌or deaths.

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake hit at a depth of 12.6 km (7.8 miles), with an epicenter in a sparsely populated area about 200 km (124 miles) from the capital, and that some casualties were possible.

ICC urges members to make sure it can continue despite US sanctions

The International Criminal Court on Friday strongly rejected the sanctions imposed on it by the US government and called on its member states to make sure it can continue to function. "It is an attempt to obstruct the course of justice and to prevent the Court from doing what it was created to do. It is an assault on the rule of law and on the very foundations of the international legal order," the court said in a statement.

Russian attack on Ukrainian city kills 12, a day after Trump eases diesel sanctions on Moscow

Twelve people, including three children, were killed in a Russian attack on the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Saturday, a day after US President Donald Trump announced a deal to lift sanctions on Russian diesel in a major setback for Kyiv.

A six-year-old girl was among those killed when one strike reduced part of an apartment ‌block to rubble. Her grandfather stood sobbing over her body, laid on the ground in a white bag, after rescuers pulled it from the wreckage.

Isaias brings flood, tornado threats across US Southeast after Florida landfall

Isaias is expected to bring storm surges, flash flooding, damaging winds and a risk of tornadoes across parts of the US Southeast on Saturday, even as the storm weakens after making landfall in Florida, the National Hurricane Center said. The center warned of considerable impacts across much of southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle into southwest Georgia.

UAE says ‌Omani flydubai co-pilot planned suicide attack on Tel Aviv flight

An Omani flydubai co-pilot had intended to seize a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight and crash it into a terminal at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport on September 30 in a suicide attack before he was thwarted by the captain, the UAE attorney general said on Friday. Attorney General Hamad Saif al Shamsi's statement did not appear to implicate flydubai in any wrongdoing, and contained the most detailed account yet from prosecutors about what they believe to have happened. Flydubai was not immediately available for comment.

Mexican court finds three men guilty of 2024 killing of Australian, US surfers

A Mexican judge on Friday found three men guilty of the 2024 murders of two Australian brothers and their American friend during a surf trip to the state of Baja California, a source at the court told Reuters. Jesus Gerardo Garcia, known as "El Kekas," and the co-defendants identified simply as Irineo Francisco "N" and Angel Jesus "N," were found guilty of aggravated homicide, violent robbery and vehicle theft by a Baja California court.

Ethiopian forces regain control of border city after reported Eritrean incursion

Ethiopian government forces and their militia allies entered Adigrat, near the border with Horn of Africa neighbour Eritrea, on Saturday, three residents said, days after Eritrean troops were pushed back from the strategic city. The incursion by Eritrean troops, which Eritrea has denied and Reuters could not independently verify, has raised fears of a return to all-out war along Ethiopia's northern ⁠border where the two nations have clashed ​before. Conflicts elsewhere in the region and tensions across the Red Sea have further raised the stakes.

Taiwan won't give up freedom, Lai says; Beijing ⁠slams 'ulterior motives'

Taiwan cherishes peace but will not give up its freedom, and there must be respect for the right of Taiwan's people to exist, President Lai Ching-te said on Saturday in a National Day speech, adding that boosting defences is not a provocation. Beijing quickly denounced the speech, saying it "distorts the truth" and reveals "ulterior motives."

UN human rights office welcomes Nobel Prize winner Pillay as staunch defender of human rights

The United Nations human rights office on Friday welcomed the news of Navi Pillay's Nobel Peace Prize win, acknowledging her longstanding advocacy for human rights. "It is amazing news, we need more dedication and commitment to human rights," Shabia Mantoo, spokesperson for the UN human rights office, told reporters in ⁠Geneva.

Germany sticks to Russia sanctions after Trump announcement on diesel

Germany said on Saturday it would maintain sanctions against Russia over its war on Ukraine following US President Donald Trump's announcement that his administration had temporarily lifted US sanctions on Russian fuel. "The federal government has taken note of the US decision relating to Russian diesel deliveries," government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius said in a statement.

Pressure mounts on India poll chief Gyanesh Kumar over voter list changes

India's "Cockroach" youth movement and opposition parties are pushing hard for election chief Gyanesh Kumar to resign over accusations of widespread manipulation of voter lists during an exercise to verify one billion voters. The calls come a month after US ​President Donald Trump praised the former bureaucrat, who took over as India's chief election commissioner in February 2025, for insisting that voters prove their identity with photo ID, unlike in the US.

Israeli strikes kill five people in Gaza, medics say

Israeli strikes killed at least five Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in two separate attacks on Saturday, health officials said. Medics said an Israeli strike killed four people near Panda Mall in Gaza City, while another killed one person in the Tuffah neighbourhood further south of the ⁠city.

Major Saudi conferences to proceed, organisers say, despite deadly airport attack

The organisers of two major Saudi energy and investment conferences said their events will go ahead this month and reassured visitors on security, after missile attacks on Riyadh's airport left four people dead and an airliner heavily damaged this week. The attacks led to widespread flight disruptions, with people taking land routes or circuitous alternative flights. The UK, France and Germany have warned their citizens to avoid Riyadh.

Amelia Earhart expedition heads to Pacific atoll hoping to find her plane

A US-based team of marine archaeologists has set sail for a tiny island in the far western Pacific seeking to examine the latest tantalizing clue to one of the 20th century's great unsolved mysteries: the 1937 disappearance ⁠of famed ​aviator Amelia Earhart. Backed by Purdue University, an institution long affiliated with Earhart and her legacy, the group aims to learn whether a submerged object detected by satellite imagery in the island's lagoon six years ago is the wreckage of Earhart's twin-engine Lockheed Electra 10-E airplane.

Republican opposition widens to livestreamed execution; Trump still weighing it

Republican US lawmakers joined religious leaders and international observers on Friday in opposing a Pentagon plan to livestream an execution by firing squad, while President Donald Trump said he has not yet decided whether to allow the live feed. Vice President JD Vance expressed skepticism over whether the Pentagon will proceed with livestreaming the scheduled December 3 execution of former US Army psychiatrist Nidal Hasan, who was found guilty in a US military trial of fatally shooting 13 people at Fort Hood in Texas in 2009.

Thailand prepares to host IMF-World Bank meetings

Thailand is preparing to host the IMF–World Bank Annual Meetings in Bangkok from October 12–18, bringing together more than 15,000 participants from 191 countries, including central bank governors, economic policymakers and business leaders, for discussions on the world economy. To ease traffic, Bangkok government offices will work from home on October 12, ⁠14 and 15, while October 13 is an existing public holiday and October 16 has been declared a special government and bank holiday, with private companies and state enterprises asked to consider suitable arrangements.

Libya's military seizes narcotics after firefight with smugglers

Libya's military brigade seized more than 1.3 million narcotic pills after a firefight with smugglers in a southeastern town that injured three soldiers, the military said on Friday. The north African nation has become a major regional transit hub for synthetic drugs and other narcotics en route to domestic users and elsewhere ⁠in the continent, the UN said in January.

Houthi strikes on Riyadh airport killed three Saudis as war escalates

Thursday's attacks on Riyadh airport killed three people, Saudi authorities said ⁠on Friday, as Yemen's Houthi group stepped up missile strikes on the kingdom and tried to shut down its airspace in an escalating war triggered by the US-Iran conflict. The strikes, which also injured several people, damaged a Saudia Airlines plane and sent smoke billowing over the airport, led many airlines to cancel flights to the Saudi capital days before it is due to host a major meeting of global oil chiefs.

Kremlin says Putin in phone call with Trump downplays immediate Ukraine talks resumption

Russian President Vladimir Putin told US President Donald Trump on Friday that Kyiv had undermined the possibility of an immediate resumption of trilateral Ukraine peace talks after it had hit Moscow with drones during last month's election, the Kremlin said. Trump has so far unsuccessfully tried to broker a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine, which started with Russia's ‌invasion in February 2022.

India detains hundreds, locks down Delhi to foil election chief protest

Police detained hundreds ‌of protesters and the "Cockroach" youth movement founder in Delhi on Saturday as security forces locked down parts of the capital to thwart a demonstration demanding the resignation of India's election chief. Thousands of police and paramilitary personnel were deployed across the city, mobile internet services were suspended in the central ​business district and dozens of metro stations and markets were shut as authorities moved to stop a rally organised by the Cockroach movement.