Soccer-Ronaldo provisionally suspended after national team walkout, media reports say

Cristiano Ronaldo has been ​provisionally suspended by the ​Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) ‌after disciplinary ​proceedings were opened over the striker's departure from the national team camp, ‌Portuguese media reported on Saturday. The 41-year-old left the squad's base in Copenhagen before Portugal's Nations League match against Denmark last ‌week, after a rift with head coach Jorge Jesus.

Ronaldo, ‌an unused substitute against Norway, accused Jesus of twice breaking his word regarding his role in the team. According to Portuguese newspaper A ⁠Bola, ​the FPF confirmed ⁠that disciplinary proceedings had been opened.

"Without prejudice to the automatic preventive ⁠suspension to which he was subject until the date of initiation, ​a non-automatic preventive suspension of the player was determined, ⁠and the proceedings were given urgent status," the federation was quoted ⁠as ​saying. Ronaldo apologised on Tuesday for failing to acknowledge supporters after the Norway game and for leaving his ⁠team mates, adding that he would remain available for selection after ⁠serving ⁠any punishment arising from the incident.

Reuters has contacted the Portuguese Football Federation for comment.