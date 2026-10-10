Soccer-Ronaldo provisionally suspended after national team walkout, media reports say

Reuters | Updated: 10-10-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 10-10-2026 19:02 IST
Soccer-Ronaldo provisionally suspended after national team walkout, media reports say

Cristiano Ronaldo has been ​provisionally suspended by the ​Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) ‌after disciplinary ​proceedings were opened over the striker's departure from the national team camp, ‌Portuguese media reported on Saturday. The 41-year-old left the squad's base in Copenhagen before Portugal's Nations League match against Denmark last ‌week, after a rift with head coach Jorge Jesus.

Ronaldo, ‌an unused substitute against Norway, accused Jesus of twice breaking his word regarding his role in the team. According to Portuguese newspaper A ⁠Bola, ​the FPF confirmed ⁠that disciplinary proceedings had been opened.

"Without prejudice to the automatic preventive ⁠suspension to which he was subject until the date of initiation, ​a non-automatic preventive suspension of the player was determined, ⁠and the proceedings were given urgent status," the federation was quoted ⁠as ​saying. Ronaldo apologised on Tuesday for failing to acknowledge supporters after the Norway game and for leaving his ⁠team mates, adding that he would remain available for selection after ⁠serving ⁠any punishment arising from the incident.

Reuters has contacted the Portuguese Football Federation for comment.

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-AI surveillance startup Flock Safety to cut several hundred jobs amid backlash, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-AI surveillance startup Flock Safety to cut several hundred jobs a...

Global
2
US sued over plan to blast Utah canyon inscribed by 19th century 'Buffalo Soldiers,' European pioneers

US sued over plan to blast Utah canyon inscribed by 19th century 'Buffalo So...

Global
3
Trump online: A burst of anti-Somali and anti-Muslim rhetoric 

Trump online: A burst of anti-Somali and anti-Muslim rhetoric 

Global
4
Virginia county board sues to block proposed Trump triumphal arch

Virginia county board sues to block proposed Trump triumphal arch

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Change Is Hitting Health Systems Where They Are Already Weakest

Digitalization May Narrow Income Inequality Without Directly Raising Wages

Millions of Patient Records Link Tobacco Use to Higher Odds of Golfer’s Elbow Surgery

From Coal to Cattle: Why Mongolia Needs a Structural Economic Shift to Meet Its Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026