Eritrea asks UN to intervene in its standoff with Ethiopia
Eritrea asked the UN Security Council to take deterrent measures against Ethiopia, according to a letter shared with Reuters on Saturday, saying Addis Ababa's accusations of an "all-out invasion" by Eritrean forces amounted to a "declaration of war."
Eritrea has said reports of an Eritrean incursion are false and on Saturday, its Foreign Minister Osman Saleh said the claims were part of an Ethiopian plan to justify a war of aggression and urged the UN to intervene, invoking Chapter VII of the UN Charter, which allows measures from sanctions to military action.