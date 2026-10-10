 Eritrea asks UN to intervene in its standoff with Ethiopia

Eritrea ​asked the ​UN Security ‌Council to take ​deterrent measures against Ethiopia, according ‌to a letter shared with Reuters on Saturday, saying Addis Ababa's accusations ‌of an "all-out invasion" by Eritrean ‌forces amounted to a "declaration of war."

Eritrea has said reports of an Eritrean ⁠incursion ​are ⁠false and on Saturday, its Foreign Minister ⁠Osman Saleh said the claims were ​part of an Ethiopian plan ⁠to justify a war of aggression ⁠and ​urged the UN to intervene, invoking Chapter VII of ⁠the UN Charter, which allows measures ⁠from ⁠sanctions to military action.