Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Ella Langley ​show canceled over security threat; police ​say area is safe

Country music star Ella ‌Langley's ​Friday night performance in Oklahoma was canceled shortly before it was scheduled to start over what the singer called a "serious security threat." Police said ‌they conducted security checks after a caller warned of harm but found no credible threat.

Catherine Zeta-Jones finally puts her Welsh accent to work in show 'Kill Jackie'

It was not until Catherine Zeta-Jones began working ‌on the Prime Video series "Kill Jackie" that she had an epiphany: for the first time in her ‌career, she would be playing a character with a Welsh accent, matching her own. "Jackie Price is Welsh. Even her name sounds Welsh," Zeta-Jones told Reuters, referring to the former drug dealer turned art dealer she portrays in the series.

Paramount to ⁠develop Cyberpunk ​2077 film, lifting CD ⁠Projekt RED's shares

Paramount Pictures is developing a live-action film set in the universe of CD Projekt RED's video game "Cyberpunk 2077" alongside ⁠producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, entertainment outlet Deadline reported on Thursday, which sent the Polish game developer's shares 3% higher ​in early Friday trading. "We're excited about Paramount as a future partner who shares our creative ambitions ⁠for the Cyberpunk franchise," Michal Nowakowski, joint-CEO of CD Projekt RED, said in a post on social media platform X ⁠late ​on Thursday. "We look forward to sharing more details at the appropriate time."

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' expands with new prequel series 'Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos'

The world of successful TV franchise "Avatar: The ⁠Last Airbender" is expanding once again, with a new prequel series that will follow the story of ⁠a rebellious teenager Avatar — a ⁠being who controls the elements. Franchise co-creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko announced the animated TV series, titled "Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos," on Friday at New ‌York Comic ‌Con, with attendees getting a first look at Kuruk ​and his pet, Nikik.