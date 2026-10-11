Soccer-US will learn from bruising friendly defeat by Spain, says Hayes

US women's coach Emma Hayes shook off a dismal 2-0 ​defeat on Saturday in the first of two ​friendlies against Spain, with the Americans building ‌towards ​next month's World Cup qualifiers. The match between top-ranked Spain and the Olympic champions was billed as a marquee showdown but the visitors took control as Patri ‌Guijarro and Eva Navarro scored inside 15 minutes.

Spain's Adriana Nanclares saved a second-half penalty from Lily Yohannes to keep a clean sheet for the world champions. "When you play the best team in the world you have to execute everything ‌really well in the first instance," said Hayes. "Did I think we did enough to score a goal? Of ‌course we did. Did we do enough to score more than one? Absolutely.

"We just didn't make necessarily the right decision and execute with the quality I know we should have." The US had 10 shots on target to three from Spain, who had Athenea Del Castillo ⁠sent ​off in added time for ⁠pulling Michelle Cooper's hair three minutes after coming off the bench.

Hayes said that efficiency would be a key target for the US when ⁠the two sides play again on Tuesday. "We create the most chances in world football. But finishing, we do not do that ​in world football," Hayes told reporters. "So I wasn't concerned about us creating today, and I'm not concerned ⁠about us finishing. You just have to lock in, get the details right, and keep working on it."

The US aim to qualify for ⁠the ​2027 World Cup in Brazil via the Concacaf W Championship, three years after their worst performance at the global tournament where they exited in the last 16 and Spain staked their territory as the world's ⁠finest. Briton Hayes' arrival months later from Chelsea sparked a renaissance for the US, who collected gold in Paris and ⁠welcomed back veteran Mallory Swanson ⁠to camp this month.

"We've got some really, really good players and we're a really good team regardless of the result today," said Hayes. "I think we're much closer to ‌them than we ‌were three years ago."