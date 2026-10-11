Motorcycling-Bezzecchi pips Fernandez to win Indonesian GP, Martin retakes championship lead

Aprilia's ​Marco Bezzecchi ruthlessly ​hunted down injured ‌Raul Fernandez ​to win the Indonesian Grand Prix on Sunday, while Jorge ‌Martin came in third to retake the world championship lead from rival Marc Marquez. Polesitter Fernandez, racing ‌with a fractured index finger sustained in Saturday's ‌sprint crash, looked untroubled in the opening half of the race as he and Bezzecchi surged away from ⁠the ​chasing pack ⁠after safely navigating the first turn.

But the Trackhouse rider ⁠began to fade as the afternoon wore on, and ​a determined Bezzecchi finally pounced with nine laps ⁠remaining to seize the lead and secure victory, with ⁠Martin ​completing a podium lockout for Italian manufacturer Aprilia. Martin's third-place finish moved him up to ⁠355 points at the top of the championship standings, ⁠with ⁠Saturday's sprint-winner Marquez on 353 points after finishing in sixth place.