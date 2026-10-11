Poland says police got information about possible attack on PM and defence minister

Polish police ​received information about ‌a possible ​attack on Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Defence ‌Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, an Interior Ministry spokesperson said on X on Sunday.

The announcement came ‌as authorities in Poland have been on high ‌alert following a wave of violence in schools that resulted in the death of a ⁠school ​caretaker ⁠on Thursday. "Following information received by the Polish Police regarding ⁠a possible attack on Prime Minister Donald ​Tusk and Deputy Prime Minister and Defence ⁠Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, Interior Minister, Marcin Kierwiński, and ⁠the Minister-Coordinator ​of Special Services, Tomasz Siemoniak, have ordered action to be taken in ⁠this matter," spokesperson Karolina Galecka wrote.

"A meeting will be ⁠held ⁠today at 11:00 a.m. at the Internal Security Agency’s (ABW) Counter-Terrorism Centre."