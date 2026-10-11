Polish security services convened ​a special meeting on Sunday ​after receiving information about ‌a potential ​attack on Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, an Interior Ministry spokesperson said ‌on X.

The exact nature of the threat and its origin were not immediately clear. "Following information received by the Polish Police regarding a possible attack ...Interior Minister, ‌Marcin Kierwiński, and the Minister-Coordinator of Special Services, Tomasz Siemoniak, have ordered ‌action to be taken in this matter," spokesperson Karolina Galecka wrote.

"A meeting will be held today at 11:00 a.m. at the Internal Security Agency’s Counter-Terrorism Centre." A spokesperson for ⁠the ​minister-coordinator of special services ⁠said he had no further comment.

Private broadcaster Radio Zet reported that police had received ⁠an email with information about the threat. While violent crime is relatively rare ​in Poland, the country is deeply polarised politically and has faced ⁠security threats due to its proximity to the war in Ukraine.

In August, police detained ⁠a ​23-year-old man accused of calling for the assassination of senior Polish politicians. In 2024, Tusk said he received threats after an assassination attempt ⁠on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Sunday's announcement came as authorities in Poland ⁠have been on ⁠high alert following a wave of violence in schools that resulted in the death of a caretaker on ‌Thursday.