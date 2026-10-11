Soccer-Arsenal forward Russo voted as England women's player of the year

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 11-10-2026 17:10 IST
Soccer-Arsenal forward Russo voted as England women's player of the year

Forward Alessia Russo has been ​voted by fans as ​England women's player ‌of the ​year for the 2025-26 season, winning the award for the second time in ‌her career, the national team announced on Sunday. Arsenal player Russo, who also won the award in 2023-24, was the most prolific ‌English scorer in the Women's Super League last season ‌with 13 goals and six assists. Her double in a 3-0 win over Aston Villa in May helped Arsenal secure Champions League qualification.

The 27-year-old ⁠also ​played a ⁠leading role in England's World Cup qualification campaign, starting in all six group ⁠matches and scoring three times. "To receive the award is really special, ​particularly as it comes directly from the fans," said ⁠Russo, who beat Lucy Bronze and Hannah Hampton in the poll.

"I absolutely ⁠love ​playing for England every moment I get... hopefully we will go on to have a really big season." Russo ⁠was on the scoresheet when England beat Greece 3-1 in their ⁠World Cup ⁠round one playoff tie on Friday, with the reverse fixture set for Tuesday in Leicester.

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