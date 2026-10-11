Delhi-Chennai IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Hyderabad after passenger's power bank catches fire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 11 (ANI): A Chennai-bound IndiGo flight carrying passengers from Delhi was forced to make an emergency diversion to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad, Hyderabad, on Sunday after a passenger's power bank caught fire inside the cabin. According to official reports and statements from the airline, smoke began billowing from the electronic device mid-flight, triggering immediate safety alarms among those onboard. The flight crew responded swiftly to contain the incident, while the pilots executed a safe diversion to Hyderabad in accordance with standard aviation safety protocols.

IndiGo expressed regret over the unexpected disruption and emphasised that safety remains the airline's utmost priority. An alternate aircraft was swiftly arranged to transport all affected passengers safely onward to their final destination in Chennai, with refreshments and regular updates provided throughout the process.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers due to this unforeseen situation and are making all efforts to minimise it, including offering refreshments and sharing timely updates. At IndiGo, the safety of our customers and crew remains our top priority," the airline spokesperson said in a statement. "All passengers have been evacuated safely. They will be accommodated on the next available flight by the airline to their destination," said an official at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA). (ANI)