France urges Palestinian authorities to reverse election delay

​France regrets ​Palestinian President Mahmoud ‌Abbas' decision ​to postpone legislative elections and a ‌presidential poll, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Sunday, urging him ‌to reconsider. Abbas on Saturday postponed ‌legislative elections due next month until September 11, 2027, and called a ⁠presidential ​poll for ⁠the same date, blaming Israel and ⁠the security situation in the Palestinian ​territories for the delay.

"France is ⁠calling on the Palestinian authorities ⁠to ​reverse their decision and to organise parliamentary and presidential elections ⁠throughout Palestine as soon as possible," ⁠the ⁠French foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement.