France urges Palestinian authorities to reverse election delay
France regrets Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' decision to postpone legislative elections and a presidential poll, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Sunday, urging him to reconsider. Abbas on Saturday postponed legislative elections due next month until September 11, 2027, and called a presidential poll for the same date, blaming Israel and the security situation in the Palestinian territories for the delay.
"France is calling on the Palestinian authorities to reverse their decision and to organise parliamentary and presidential elections throughout Palestine as soon as possible," the French foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement.