Tennis-Zheng overpowers Andreeva to win China Open

Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen ​became the first Chinese ​player to win ‌the China ​Open, beating French Open winner Mirra Andreeva 7-5 6-4 on Sunday. Wildcard Zheng, who ‌has been on a recovery path after missing nearly six months due to an elbow injury on her dominant right arm, ‌looked like her old self as she used powerful ‌forehands to control the rallies, and landed swift winners angling away from Andreeva.

After the two exchanged early breaks, world number five Andreeva held firm ⁠to ​go 5-4 ⁠up, and almost got a decisive break when Zheng sent a cross-court shot ⁠too long before netting a forehand. However, Zheng saved three break points ​to make it 5-5, and pounced on an error-prone ⁠Andreeva in the next game, outwitting the Russian with a swift backhand ⁠to ​get the break that secured the first set.

Andreeva saved three break points as the second set was poised ⁠at 4-4, but a persistent Zheng got the break, and landed ⁠a perfect ⁠ace in the next game to clinch her first WTA 1000 title on home soil.