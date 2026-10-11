Tennis-Zheng overpowers Andreeva to win China Open

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2026 19:33 IST | Created: 11-10-2026 19:33 IST
Tennis-Zheng overpowers Andreeva to win China Open

Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen ​became the first Chinese player to ​win the China Open, beating ‌French ​Open winner Mirra Andreeva 7-5 6-4 on Sunday.

Wildcard Zheng, who has been on a recovery path after missing much of ‌last year and early 2026 due to an elbow injury on her dominant right arm, looked like her old self as she used powerful forehands to control the rallies, and landed ‌swift winners angling away from Andreeva. "The feeling was incredible to win here in Beijing... ‌it's one of my dreams," said 24-year-old Zheng, whose China Open campaign ended in a heartbreak last year as she was forced to retire after aggravating her injury.

After the two exchanged early breaks, world number ⁠five ​Andreeva held firm to ⁠go 5-4 up, and almost got a decisive break when world number 54 Zheng sent a cross-court shot ⁠too long before netting a forehand. However, Zheng, saved three break points to make it 5-5, and ​pounced on an error-prone Andreeva in the next game, outwitting the Russian with ⁠a swift backhand to get the break that secured the first set.

Andreeva saved three break points as the ⁠second ​set was poised at 4-4, but a persistent Zheng got the break, and landed a perfect ace in the next game to clinch her first WTA 1000 title, ⁠and her first trophy of the year. Zheng and Andreeva are set to compete at the ⁠Wuhan Open starting ⁠Monday, with US Open quarter-finalist Zheng eyeing a return to the top 20 in the rankings if she can carry the momentum ‌into the next ‌tournament.

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