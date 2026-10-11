Trump announces "energy ceasefire" between Russia and Ukraine; claims agreement from both sides

US President Donald Trump has announced an immediate "energy ceasefire" between Russia and Ukraine, noting that both the warring nations have agreed to the truce. In a post on Truth Social, Trump declared that the energy stalemate is effective immediately, while urging both Moscow and Kyiv not to violate it.

"Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed. Do not break it!" Trump wrote without further explaining the details of the truce. The announced ceasefire has not yet been confirmed by either Russia or Ukraine.

Trump's recent attempt to broker peace between the two European nations comes a day after he finalised a diesel deal with Russia and suggested that Ukraine should elect a "new President" capable of negotiating a deal to end the conflict with Moscow. Following a telephone discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, unfolding against a backdrop of fresh friction between Washington and Kyiv regarding US decisions to relax restrictions on Russian diesel exports, Trump asserted that Putin was eager to reach a settlement to end the war in Ukraine.

Addressing reporters at Joint Base Andrews, Trump claimed that Moscow was keen to secure an agreement, though he cast doubt on Kyiv's readiness to compromise. Trump stated, “I think that Russia would like to make a deal, and we’ve had it back and forth. But Russia would like to make a deal.”

Trump also criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for repeatedly missing opportunities to pursue peace negotiations. "But as I said, this is something that could have been solved many times, but for whatever reason, Zelenskyy does not want to make a deal," he added.

This came after Trump announced that Russia would supply diesel to the US and international markets to mitigate fuel shortages and escalating costs tied to the continuing war in Iran. This step prompted warnings from Zelenskyy, who contended that enabling Moscow to generate extra revenue from energy sales would bolster its military campaign.

This friction has further complicated Washington's diplomatic initiatives aimed at achieving an end to the war in Ukraine. Additionally, Trump renewed his criticism of Zelenskyy for failing to conduct presidential elections amid the ongoing war, stating, “I think he should have an election, and he could have settled this thing many times.”

He maintained that Ukraine would have held a stronger position in peace negotiations if its administration had secured an agreement two years earlier. Highlighting Russia's numerical superiority in military strength, Trump argued that Kyiv ought to re-evaluate its diplomatic strategy.

Nevertheless, Trump's view of Putin's motives remains an individual assessment, as no formal agreement to halt the fighting emerged from the recent dialogue between the two heads of state. Furthermore, the Kremlin has signalled that an immediate resumption of peace negotiations remains uncertain. According to a summary of Friday's call provided by Putin's foreign policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov, the Russian leader offered no commitment to restart talks with Ukraine. (ANI)