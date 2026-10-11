Russia's Rosatom seeks a ceasefire soon to carry out repairs

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 11-10-2026 20:25 IST
Russia's Rosatom seeks a ceasefire soon to carry out repairs

​The ​Russian state ‌nuclear corporation Rosatom ​said on Sunday ‌that it expected a ceasefire around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant ‌to be reached in ‌the near future in order to repair electrical equipment ⁠at ​the Zaporizhzhia ⁠Thermal Power Station. Rosatom said it ⁠intends to reach an agreement ​to repair "certain components" of ⁠the Dniprovska power line, ⁠the ​nuclear plant's main external link.

The Russian Foreign ⁠Ministry and the IAEA are ⁠also ⁠involved in the negotiations, Rosatom said.

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