Russia's Rosatom seeks a ceasefire soon to carry out repairs
The Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Sunday that it expected a ceasefire around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to be reached in the near future in order to repair electrical equipment at the Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Station. Rosatom said it intends to reach an agreement to repair "certain components" of the Dniprovska power line, the nuclear plant's main external link.
The Russian Foreign Ministry and the IAEA are also involved in the negotiations, Rosatom said.