Zelenskiy unaware of 'energy ceasefire' announced by Trump, Axios reports

Ukrainian ​President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ​said in ‌an interview ​with the news outlet Axios ‌that he was not aware of an "energy ceasefire" between Ukraine and Russia ‌announced earlier on Sunday by ‌President Donald Trump, but added that if Moscow agreed to such a ⁠ceasefire, ​Kyiv ⁠would accept it.

"The ceasefire announcement was news ⁠for me. But if Russians agree ​to an energy ceasefire Ukraine ⁠will agree. If president Trump negotiated ⁠it ​with Putin — please tell us when the ceasefire begins — ⁠we are ready and we will ⁠accept ⁠it," Zelenskiy was quoted as saying by Axios.