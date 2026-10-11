Zelenskiy unaware of 'energy ceasefire' announced by Trump, Axios reports
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in an interview with the news outlet Axios that he was not aware of an "energy ceasefire" between Ukraine and Russia announced earlier on Sunday by President Donald Trump, but added that if Moscow agreed to such a ceasefire, Kyiv would accept it.
"The ceasefire announcement was news for me. But if Russians agree to an energy ceasefire Ukraine will agree. If president Trump negotiated it with Putin — please tell us when the ceasefire begins — we are ready and we will accept it," Zelenskiy was quoted as saying by Axios.