Indian national injured in Riyadh airport attack dies, embassy says

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 11-10-2026 22:35 IST
Indian national injured in Riyadh airport attack dies, embassy says

The ​Indian embassy ​in Saudi ‌Arabia said on ​Sunday that an Indian national ‌injured in the attack at Riyadh's international airport had died. "We are in ‌touch with the family and ‌will provide all support for ensuring the early repatriation of mortal remains," the ⁠embassy ​said ⁠in a post on X.

The Indian ⁠national's death adds to the ​death toll from the attack at ⁠Riyadh's international airport on Saturday, which killed ⁠12 ​people according to initial reports and wounded more than ⁠300 others, the deadliest such strike ⁠on ⁠Saudi Arabia in over a decade.

TRENDING

1
Venezuela president authorizes SpaceX's Starlink to operate in the country

Venezuela president authorizes SpaceX's Starlink to operate in the country

Global
2
Libya's military seizes narcotics after firefight with smugglers

Libya's military seizes narcotics after firefight with smugglers

Global
3
Hurricane Simon strengthens off Mexico's Pacific coast, threatens tourist region

Hurricane Simon strengthens off Mexico's Pacific coast, threatens tourist re...

Global
4
Trump takes suit against Hillary Clinton over 2016 election to Supreme Court

Trump takes suit against Hillary Clinton over 2016 election to Supreme Court

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Change Is Hitting Health Systems Where They Are Already Weakest

Digitalization May Narrow Income Inequality Without Directly Raising Wages

Millions of Patient Records Link Tobacco Use to Higher Odds of Golfer’s Elbow Surgery

From Coal to Cattle: Why Mongolia Needs a Structural Economic Shift to Meet Its Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026