Indian national injured in Riyadh airport attack dies, embassy says
The Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia said on Sunday that an Indian national injured in the attack at Riyadh's international airport had died. "We are in touch with the family and will provide all support for ensuring the early repatriation of mortal remains," the embassy said in a post on X.
The Indian national's death adds to the death toll from the attack at Riyadh's international airport on Saturday, which killed 12 people according to initial reports and wounded more than 300 others, the deadliest such strike on Saudi Arabia in over a decade.