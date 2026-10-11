Indian national injured in Riyadh airport attack dies, embassy says

The ​Indian embassy ​in Saudi ‌Arabia said on ​Sunday that an Indian national ‌injured in the attack at Riyadh's international airport had died. "We are in ‌touch with the family and ‌will provide all support for ensuring the early repatriation of mortal remains," the ⁠embassy ​said ⁠in a post on X.

The Indian ⁠national's death adds to the ​death toll from the attack at ⁠Riyadh's international airport on Saturday, which killed ⁠12 ​people according to initial reports and wounded more than ⁠300 others, the deadliest such strike ⁠on ⁠Saudi Arabia in over a decade.